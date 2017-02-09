OpenInvest S&P500 (SPY)

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. The OpenInvest results presented above reflect the average performance returns of all OpenInvest portfolios from November 1, 2016 to present. The performance does not represent returns that any individual client attained. Returns are calculated net of fees, include dividend reinvestment, and reflects cash drag (funds held in cash or cash equivalents). The “SPY” portfolio return reflects a synthetic portfolio consisting of three holdings: SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Calvert Green Bond Fund (CGAFX), and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) in percentage weights reflecting an average OpenInvest client’s settings. SPY, CGAFX, and BND automatically reinvest dividends and are presented net of their respective expense ratios. “SPY” is calculated without reducing the return by OpenInvest’s management fee and assumes no cash drag. Unlike an investment with OpenInvest under a single wrap fee, investing directly into SPY, CGAFX, and BND may incur additional transaction, execution, and/or custodial fees. Backtested results for “SPY” adhere to the model definition described above and do not reflect actual trading or the effect of material economic and market factors on the model-building process. Since trades were not actually executed according to the methodology described above, results may have under- or over-compensated for the impact, if any, of certain market factors and may not reflect the impact that certain economic or market factors may have had on the model-building process.